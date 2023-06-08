Economy bears the brunt of flawed policies

Bangladesh took up the policy of floating exchange rates in 2003 but this was never entirely let it to market completely. Bangladesh imports more that it exports. It was to give the importers an edge, that exchange rate was controlled. Then again, there were political motives too behind projecting the taka as powerful.

At the end of June 2012, the exchange rate of taka against dollar was Tk 81.87. The rate increased to Tk 84.80. The taka was devalued only by 3.58 percent in those nine years. The Indian rupee was devalued by 32 percent during this period. As former US president Donald Trump commenced the trade war with China, the latter devalued the yuan by a wide margin to hold on to its export market. Although Bangladesh’s trade competitors followed the same policy, Bangladesh held on to the price of taka artificially. But that could not be sustained in the end. During a crisis period of the economy, it had to be devalued significantly.

Currently the dollar exchange rate is Tk 108. According to Bangladesh Bank, in the 2021-22 fiscal year the taka was devalued by 9.25 per cent and by 2022-23, by 12.66 per cent so far. In this period the rupee was devalued by 5.82 and 3.47 respectively. As a result, India did not have to face a huge crisis with dollar rates and inflation.

The discrepancy in exchange rates is still not settled. There are four exchange rates in the country currently. Some problems have been resolved, but not all. As a result, neither the is the unofficial money transfer 'hundi' being reduced, nor is money laundering through exports and imports being stemmed.