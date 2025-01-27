Silence reigns at S Alam's three houses, work on bungalow halted

None of S Alam's brothers are very active in business other than Abdus Samad alias Labu. Abdus Samad Labu was the chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank. All the banks have been relinquished from S Alam's control after the change in government, while the clients are struggling to get their money. Three global accounting firms are working in the actual damage done to these banks and the destination of the funds. The firms are EY, Deloitte and KPMG.

Meanwhile, head of the S Alam Group, Mohammad Saiful Alam, claims that he is a citizen of Singapore. Saiful Alam feels that as a citizen of Singapore and in light of international investment agreement, he is entitled to protection from the tort of intimidation measures Bangladesh Bank is taking against the S Alam Group. The legal firm representing Saiful Alam and his family members has sent a letter to Bangladesh Bank in this regard. Under Singapore law, anyone becoming a citizen must give up citizenship of other countries. And, sources confirm, that is what S Alam has done.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, former professor of the Chittagong University economics department Moinul Islam, said, "S Alam embezzled bank funds with state patronage. Even if all his houses, factories and property in the country are seized, even 10 per cent of the embezzled money will not be recovered. He relinquished his citizenship and took up citizenship in Cyprus and Singapore. So there are doubts as to how far Bangladesh will be able to take action against him or recover the funds. So the government must step up communication with the countries where his wealth lies and take measures to recover these funds. Anything else will simply mean waste of time and money."