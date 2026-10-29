Economy may not just go off track, but fall into a river: Mahbub Ullah

Barkat-e-Khuda, a former professor of economics at Dhaka University, presented the key-note paper while BIBM Professor Md Ahsan Habib delivered welcome speech.

Speaking at the event, National Professor Mahbub Ullah said, “Our banking sector is extremely weak and fragile. It is on the verge of extinction. This is an extremely unfortunate situation for the people and economy of Bangladesh.”

Remarking that most banks are on the brink of collapse, Mahbub Ullah said, “If we had followed market principles, most of these banks would have disappeared by now. But we are trying to keep them afloat through various means. I do not know how effective these efforts will be in keeping these banks alive.”

Mahbub Ullah believes the crisis of confidence is the biggest problem facing the banking sector.

“So many irregularities have taken place in the banking sector that most people have lost faith in the banking system. Despite this severe crisis of confidence, some banks are performing well and being managed properly. Perhaps we can learn from these four or five banks what needs to be done to improve the sector,” he said.

The national professor said the banking sector had now become entirely oriented towards the government, with little attention being paid to the private sector.

“As a result, the private sector is being deprived of credit, and a huge burden of debt will accumulate in the future. I do not know how the government will repay the instalments and interest on that debt,” he said.