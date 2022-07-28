Ananta Group receives USD13.8m loan from French lender Proparco

"The new capacity expansion financed by Proparco has been completed in record time, and the factory is already in operation employing a gender-balanced workforce and contributing to the export earnings of the country,’ he added.

‘Further, we are delighted to work with Proparco and look forward to growing this partnership in the years to come.’

Bangladesh is the second largest readymade garment exporter in the world after China.

Established in 2010 as a partnership between Ananta Group and Shanghai Huaxiang of China, Ananta Huaxiang Ltd is a joint venture company capable of producing a wide variety of fully fashioned knitted products, and ranks among the top 10 sweater producers in Bangladesh exporting mostly to Europe for various international brands.