Large businesses bring danger to small ones

The government announced the price of gas at Tk 30 a unit for all industries except fertiliser and tea industries. Due to the decision, per unit gas price for captive power plants at the large industries has increased by 87.5 per cent. Meanwhile gas price jumped by 178.29 per cent in small and cottage industries.

Thus, large businesses have brought a great danger for small and medium entrepreneurs. The authorities increased gas price six times in the past 14 years and every time separate prices were fixed for small, medium and large industries every time. The precedence was not followed this time.

Now the question is whether top business leaders did this deliberately. To know the answer to this question, we must look to the leadership of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and other product-based trade bodies. Influential businesspersons hold the top leadership of all trade bodies. Previously, members elected their leaders in majority of top trade bodies including FBCCI, but leadership through election is now about to go to the museum. Though it was held partially, FBCCI last saw an election in 2017. Leadership is being selected though bargain in most of trade bodies, with several trade associations including FBCCI picking up its leaders with a green signal from the top level of the government. And, small and medium businesspersons has zero representation in it.