Heatwaves threaten jobs and economic growth in South Asia: World Bank

Extreme heat is already causing South Asia to lose the equivalent of 31 million full-time jobs annually. If the trend continues, the region’s economy could shrink by nearly seven per cent by 2050. During the same period, South Asia’s working-age population is projected to increase by another 280 million.

This means rising temperatures are becoming a major threat to employment, productivity and long-term economic growth across the region, according to a press release.

The findings are outlined in the World Bank’s latest report, ‘A Livable Future: Protecting Jobs and Growth from Extreme Heat in South Asia’s Cities’.