Only Tk 5.61b disbursed to reopen closed factories, despite Tk 200b allocation

Around five months ago, Bangladesh Bank announced an incentive package worth Tk 600 billion (Tk 60,000 crore) to stimulate the economy as a whole. The package was subsequently increased to Tk 620 billion (Tk 62,000 crore). During these five months, less than one-fifth, or 20 per cent of the total incentive funds could be disbursed. As of 15 October, approximately Tk 119.60 billion (Tk 11,960 crore) had been released.

Bangladesh Bank stated this in a press release issued today.

According to a press release issued by Bangladesh Bank, a total of Tk 119.598 billion (Tk 11,959.82 crore) had been disbursed under 15 pre-financing and refinancing schemes included in the incentive package as of 15 October. Financing worth a further Tk 25.6 billion (Tk 2,560 crore) is being processed.

The total amount disbursed and under processing stands at approximately Tk 145.198 billion (Tk 14,519.79 crore).