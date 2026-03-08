Food costs rise along with oil prices, what will Bangladesh do

The World Food Programme has reported that global food prices increased in February. If the war situation continues for long, it is obvious that food prices will rise further. Overall, analysts believe difficult times lie ahead for the global economy. Bangladesh, naturally, will bear the brunt too.

According to a BBC report, fuel prices have been rising since the start of the war. Until Thursday night, however, it did not appear to signal a major crisis. Many analysts believed it was only a temporary shock.

Even after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz-an important shipping route in the Persian Gulf-the market’s initial reaction was relatively restrained. Oil prices increased by about 10 per cent. But since oil prices had been trending downward for a long time, and considering how much they were expected to rise during a crisis, this increase did not initially seem very significant.

However, the situation began to change rapidly on Friday. Fresh concerns started growing in the market. Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi warned that energy exporters in the Gulf region might be forced to halt exports within a few days. According to him, if the situation worsens further, oil prices could rise to as high as $150 per barrel. Following his remarks, market volatility increased. Since the conflict began, crude oil prices have already risen by nearly 27 per cent.