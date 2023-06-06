Lay's Chips to be made in Bangladesh, factory in Bogura

Lay's, the globally popular brand of potato chips, is now to be manufactured in Bangladesh. A factory has been set up in Bogura for the purpose.

President, PepsiCo India Region, Ahmed ELsheikh, and Transcom Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simeen Rahman, inaugurated the factory Tuesday afternoon, said a press release.

Lay's is a brand of the multinational food and beverage company PepsiCo. Transcom is PepsiCo's partner in Bangladesh. The Lay's factory is being established in Bangladesh in collaboration with Transcom Consumer Products.

This factory has been set up under PepsiCo's "Lay's Made in Bangladesh" initiative.