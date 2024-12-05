OPEC+ expected to extend oil supply cuts

The OPEC oil cartel and its allies are expected Thursday to extend their supply cuts to avoid a sharp drop in prices in a global market awash in crude.

However, dissension that caused a delay in the meeting originally scheduled for Sunday has created some doubts about it being able to maintain the cuts that have propped up prices.

“OPEC+ is expected to decide on Thursday to postpone the production increase for a further three months until the end of the first quarter,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

“Nevertheless, there are still uncertainties,” he added, as certain countries want to boost output.

The virtual meeting is set to get underway around 1130 GMT, said a source close to the Vienna-based OPEC organisation.

Without a new agreement, the eight countries which have been making voluntary additional production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day are currently set to begin increasing production beginning in January to gradually return it to 2022 levels.

Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have already twice pushed back the production increases that were set to have begun in October and then in December.