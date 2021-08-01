Master plan frequently changed for 'wrong projection'

The government’s Power System Master Plan 2005, highlighting natural gas-based power generation, did not work. The coal-centric Power System Master Plan 2010 was amended in 2016 to reduce dependency on coal. Now, the authorities have taken a fresh attempt to provide the nation with a new master plan by December.

Experts have observed the transmission network did not expand in keeping with the increased power generation capacity in Bangladesh. Besides, the demand of electricity did not grow and sources of cost-effective energy could not be created as per projection.

They suggested that short-and-mid-term plans, rather than a master plan, on power and energy will work in Bangladesh, as rapid changes in technologies as well as demand and supply of energy are evident.