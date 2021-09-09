Prothom Alo, IDLC to launch SME award for entrepreneurs

Managing director of IDLC, M Jamal Uddin and Prothom Alo editor, Matiur Rahman, signed the Mou on behalf of their respective organisations.
The award titled ‘IDLC-Prothom Alo SME award 2021’ will be conferred to the best SME entrepreneurs of the year, including a woman, in five categories.
Applications for the award will be called from all over the country soon. The prizes will be handed over to the winners in November.
At the beginning of the programme, Munir Hasan, head of Prothom Alo's youth activities and programmes, said the best entrepreneurs, including a woman, will be selected for the award from education, agriculture, health, technology, manufacturing and specialised fields of SME every year.
M Jamal Uddin, managing director of IDLC Finance Ltd, said, “As a finance service company, we run business for making profit. But now we are putting more importance in improving the quality of people's life alongside the business. Since its inception, IDLC has been giving special importance to the SME sector.”
“This sector contributes a lot to the employment and economy of the country. This initiative was also taken to give recognition to the SME entrepreneurs. We hope that this kind of event will also work as an inspiration to the entrepreneurs," he added.
At the event, Prothom Alo editor, Matiur Rahman, said, “Along with publishing news as a newspaper, we are carrying out different activities to move the society forward. We always try to keep ourselves involved with such work for the welfare of society and the country. We want to recognise the SME entrepreneurs through this initiative.”
IDLC’s chief marketing officer Jane Alam Romel, head of SME Mohammad Saifuddaula Shamim, manager Ahamed Najeeb Rahman and assistant manager Md Ferdousul Islam were present at the ceremony.
Prothom Alo’s head of commercial Monowar Hossain Khan, head of digital business Jabed Sultan, head of marketing Azwaj Khan, Kabir Bakul of Prothom Alo's cultural events and special affairs and Prothom Alo Trust coordinator Mahbuba Sultana represented Prothom Alo at the event.