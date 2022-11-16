Business

Akij Jute Mills

Nearly 7000 workers to lose jobs as exports fall drastically  

Jashore Office

The export of jute products in Akij Jute Mills has decreased to zero due to the lack of foreign work orders and the increase of production cost, resulting in fear of losing jobs to nearly 7000 permanent and contractual workers.   

The mill authorities on Tuesday suspended the movements of 23 buses that were used to carry the employees to and from the factory. The move has turned many workers unemployed as they stay far away from the factory.

When asked about the matter, Akij Jute mill executive director Sheikh Abdul Hakim told Prothom Alo that "We exported 10,000 tonnes of jute products to 40 different countries before the war erupted between Russia and Ukraine. The export has declined to almost zero now. We will incur losses if we export products against the work orders as the production cost is higher than the sale price."

"We have suspended the movements of 23 buses but didn’t ask the employees to stop coming. Those employees living near the mill are working. However, we don’t know how long we will be able to run the mill giving subsidy," the official added.

He said the salaries of the employees are paid on Thursday per week. As of now, the workers have no dues.

