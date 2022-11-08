ITA Airways chairman resigns amid clash over sale

Former prime minister Mario Draghi's administration announced at the end of August that it had accepted Certares's bid. But last month, the new government of far-right Giorgia Meloni said the exclusivity period for the negotiations was set to expire, possibly paving the way for the bidding process to resume.

To allow Italy's new government "to implement its decisions as quickly and efficiently as possible, without being in any way an obstacle or a hindrance, I have taken the decision to resign as president of the company," Altavilla wrote in a letter to the economy minister.