Ramadan commodities: 75,000 tonnes of soybean oil arrives

City Group, Meghna Group, Bangladesh Edible Oil, TK Group and Sena Edible Oil Limited have imported the soybean oil. Earlier, in the first week of this month, 12 thousand tonnes of palm oil was imported.

Another ship brought in 57 thousand tonnes of soybean seeds. Unrefined soybean oil is extracted from the seeds and the rest is used as ‘soymeal' cattle feed.

Importers say the arrival of the three vessels almost at the same time will alleviate the fear of a soybean oil crisis had been created. Before the arrival the oil in three tankers, the reserve of soybean oil at the tank terminal dropped to only 14 thousand tonnes. The panic is easing with the arrival of the new shipment.

After being unloaded, the oil will be stored at the tank terminals in Patenga for now. Later this will be transported to the refinery once the import tax has been paid. The refining and marketing will be carrying out in succession.