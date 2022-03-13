TCB sales: Returning empty-handed after inordinate wait

The truck was supposed to pick up the goods from the TCB warehouse in Tejgaon and come straight to the selected spot at Mohammedpur bus stand. However, the police stopped the vehicle en route, at the Bijoy Sarani intersection, and forced the staff of the TCB distributors to sell them four bottles (eight litres) of soybean oil.

Then when the truck finally reached Mohammedpur and began selling the goods, the distributors received a phone call from the office of a local councillor. Then three of the councillor's men came up, barged through the line and bought six litres of oil ahead of the others who had been waiting for so long.

Abu Sayeed, the owner of Lopa Traders which is the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB)'s Mohammedpur bus stand distributor, made these allegations while speaking to Prothom Alo.

He said, "The police at Bijoy Sarani stop the trucks of all the TCB distributors and forcibly buy oil from them."