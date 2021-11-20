Reduce fuel prices to facilitate economic recovery: BGMEA

The BGMEA president said that despite the increase of orders in readymade garments (RMG) sector, the prices of the products have not been increased much yet.
"We are working to raise the prices of apparels. At the same time, we are asking our members to fix the price of the products on a fair basis with the suppliers considering the increase in the cost of cotton, yarn and other raw materials and freight. They should not take orders for products at any price lower than production cost," Faruk said.
Replying to a question, the BGMEA president said, "We are now getting a slightly higher price than before, but we are not getting the price compared to the costs of production and those have gone up." BGMEA members and senior leaders of BGMEA were, among others, present at the press conference.