Reduce fuel prices to facilitate economic recovery: BGMEA

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruk Hasan has urged the government to reconsider the decision of fuel price hike for creating a stable business atmosphere, reports UNB.

He said that the production and transportation costs of the RMG sector have increased by five per cent after the recent hike in diesel price, the BGMEA president said at a press conference in a city hotel on Saturday.

"We haven't had much employment in the last two years because of coronavirus. In order to increase investment and employment, it is necessary to facilitate business and continue existing policy," Faruk Hasan said.