Remittance inflow increases by 35pc in 7 months

BSS
Dhaka
default-image

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 14,907.35 million in remittances during the first seven months of the current fiscal 2020- 21, which is apparently 34.95 per cent higher than the same period of the preceding year, according to a finance ministry data.

The country received $11,046.36 million remittances during July to January in 2019-20 fiscal year, the data added.

Advertisement

As per the data, expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 1,962.60 million remittances in January of the current fiscal 2020-21, which was $1,638.43 million remittance during the month of January in 2019-20 financial year.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves are around US$42.91 billion. The inflow of remittance added to raise the foreign exchange reserve to over 42 billion, the data added.

More News

Bangladesh to receive $500m from WB to improve road, digital connectivity

Bangladesh to receive $500m from WB to improve road, digital connectivity

Multiple regulators leading to increased tariffs in energy sector

Multiple regulators leading to increased tariffs in energy sector

Pandemic to slash $22 trillion off global GDP 2020-25: IMF

Pandemic to slash $22 trillion off global GDP 2020-25: IMF

FDI down 42pc globally in 2020

FDI down 42pc globally in 2020