Remittance inflow increases by 35pc in 7 months

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 14,907.35 million in remittances during the first seven months of the current fiscal 2020- 21, which is apparently 34.95 per cent higher than the same period of the preceding year, according to a finance ministry data.
The country received $11,046.36 million remittances during July to January in 2019-20 fiscal year, the data added.
As per the data, expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 1,962.60 million remittances in January of the current fiscal 2020-21, which was $1,638.43 million remittance during the month of January in 2019-20 financial year.
The country’s foreign exchange reserves are around US$42.91 billion. The inflow of remittance added to raise the foreign exchange reserve to over 42 billion, the data added.