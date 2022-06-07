Rise in tax-free income limit unlikely

The tax-free income limit is not increasing in the coming budget as expected by the taxpayers. The government is unlikely to increase the tax-free income limit for individuals from the existing amount of Tk 300,000.

Businessmen and research organisations, however, suggested the government increase the tax-free income limit to give some respite in times of high inflation.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources said there would be no proposal to increase the tax-free income limit in the next 2022-23 fiscal year. But the government high-ups can take the ultimate decision regarding this during discussions in the parliament.

The tax-free income limit was revised from Tk 250,000 to the existing Tk 300,000 in FY 2021. Earlier in FY 2015, the amount was increased by Tk 30,000 from Tk 250,000.