G-20 can play a major role in solving global economic crisis: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said the G-20 can play a major role in resolving the ongoing global economic crisis, reports UNB.
He also hoped that Bangladesh will soon be included as a member of the G-20 alliance, the finance ministry said in a press release on Monday.
The finance minister said this at the G-20 meeting being held in India. A Bangladesh delegation led by the finance minister and the governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abdur Rauf Talukdar, is attending the G-20 summit Gandhinagar, Gujarat of India.
Speaking regarding the post-pandemic global crisis, the finance minister said, “We need to be more aware of this and to resolve this crisis. We must be sincere. The G-20 alliance can play a very important role.”
He said that participating in the G-20 process is a unique opportunity for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh will also participate in the G-20 summit as a “guest country” to in September. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has also been invited to attend the summit of heads of state and governments.