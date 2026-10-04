What is the most worrying indicator in the economy now?

The first three months of the fiscal year, or one quarter, have ended. The government’s revenue collection and spending during this period, the amount it has borrowed from banks, and the extent to which the private sector has received loans all provide an indication of where the economy may be headed.

These figures are not relevant only to economists and policymakers. People’s incomes and livelihoods are directly linked to inflation, employment, business credit, government spending and the foreign-exchange situation.

There is also a legal obligation to conduct quarterly reviews of budget implementation. The Government Finance and Budget Management Act 2009 states that the finance minister must review revenue collection and expenditure trends on a quarterly basis against the budget targets.