Soybean in godown, not in market

After not finding the oil at the retail level, the official visited the godown of dealers and wholesalers in the third floor where she found a large number of bottled soybean oils in hoarding. Later, the oil was sold to the retailers and the businessman who hoarded them was fined Tk 210,500.
The team of DNCRP found 2,000 litres (in 400 bottles) of soybean oil in the godown of Bismillah General Store—an oil dealer was fined Tk 200,000 later. Apart from fining, the dealer was asked to supply the hoarded oil to the retail market traders.
Following the drives, Fahmina Akhter told the journalists that dealers and wholesalers were supposed to supply the oil to the market on Saturday. But they were trying to make a hefty profit selling the oil at high prices. So, the all hoarded bottles were sold to the retailers conducting drives to the godown.
She said both the dealers and wholesalers will not be allowed to take the oil to the godown. They will have to sell the oil from the downstairs of the market.
Fahmina Akhter further said, "With conducting drives in the kitchen and wholesale markets in Dhaka, we are also monitoring the mill gates of soybean oil refinery companies located in Chattogram and Narayanganj. The record amount of oil from there is being supplied to the market every day."
She warned the sellers will be fined if they sell the bottled oil at an extra price instead of labeled ones. The official urged the customers to file their complaints by calling at 16121.
Monjil Hossain Talukder said, "I didn't find the soybean oil anywhere in the Karwan Bazar on Saturday. One to two shopkeepers sought extra Tk 50 to 100 per bottle."
A shopkeeper said, "We have not been getting the soybean oil as per our demand for seven to 10 days. The dealers sell the oil at high prices. I need 50 litres per day for sale but I only receive 10 litres."