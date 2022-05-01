Soybean in godown, not in market

Although bottled soybean oil is available in small quantities at large markets in Dhaka, the people have not been finding the oil at local shops for several days.

Except for one or two stalls, there was no soybean oil for sale even in the Karwan Bazar’s retail market on Sunday morning.

However, the situation improved after 12:00pm on Sunday as the directorate of national consumer rights protection (DNCRP) conducted drives in different markets.

A drive, led by deputy director of DNCRP Dhaka divisional office Fahmina Akhter, was conducted at Karwan Bazar’s retail market at around 11:00am.