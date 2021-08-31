Stocks rebound on both bourses

Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, gained 10.46 points to close at 2,453 and the Shariah Index (DSES) rose 6.04 points to stand at 1,490.
Turnover, another important indicator of the market, stood at Tk 22.49 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 22 per cent higher than the previous day's one-month lowest turnover of Tk 18.46 billion.
The gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 376 issues traded, 225 advanced, 119 declined and 32 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list, followed by LafargeHolcim, BATBC, Makson Spinning Mills and Beximco Pharma.
Islami Insurance Bangladesh was the day's top gainer, posting a 10 per cent rise while Grameen One: Scheme Two was the worst loser, losing 14.28 per cent following its corporate declaration.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All-Share Price Index - CASPI -soaring 153 points to settle at 19,997 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 86 points to close at 11,985.
Of the issues traded, 202 advanced, 100 declined and 25 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 27.23 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 714 million.