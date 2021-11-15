Stocks rebound on both bourses

Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.55 points to finish at 2,659.54 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 0.07 points to close at 1,465.05.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 373 issues traded, 115 advanced, 227 declined and 31 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
However, daily trade turnover increased to Tk 14,213.482 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 11,113.575 million at the previous session of the week.
Beximco dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by BRAC Bank, IFIC, ORIONPHARM and GENEXIL.
ACMEPL was the day's top gainer, rising 10 per cent, while NFML was the worst loser, shedding 9.91 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 29.80 points to settle at 20,323.13 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 19.97 points to close at 12,215.06.
Of the issues traded, 164 declined, 104 advanced and 14 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 13 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 457.5 million.