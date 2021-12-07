Stocks rebound on omicron hopes, oil rallies

European and US equities rebounded Monday on hopes that the omicron coronavirus variant might not be as damaging as initially feared.

Oil shot higher after crude giant Saudi Aramco lifted the prices it charges Asian and US customers, in a sign of confidence in the Covid-sapped energy demand outlook.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.5 per cent, despite this week's reintroduction of tighter UK air travel curbs due to omicron.

Frankfurt won 1.4 per cent and Paris climbed 1.5 per cent.

Wall Street also had a strong day, with the Dow piling on nearly 650 points to 35,227.03, up 1.9 per cent.

"It's been a positive start to the week for the FTSE100, and European markets more generally, as concerns over the omicron variant continue to diminish on further evidence of mild symptoms and so far, no deaths reported because of getting the virus," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.