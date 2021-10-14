Stocks witness flat on lower transactions

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 5.17 points down at 7,243.27. But, the blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 1.57 points down at 2,719.14 and with 0.83 points down at 1,567.44.

At the DSE, prices of 114 securities out of the day's 376 closed higher against 219 losing issues.