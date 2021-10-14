Stocks witness flat on lower transactions

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 5.17 points down at 7,243.27. But, the blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 1.57 points down at 2,719.14 and with 0.83 points down at 1,567.44.
At the DSE, prices of 114 securities out of the day's 376 closed higher against 219 losing issues.
The major gaining issues were ALIF, ANWARGALV, DESHBANDHU, Fortune and BDLAMPS. The major losing issues were HRTEX, RENWICKJA, NHFL, Fareast Finance and RSRM Steel.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 67.16 points down at 21,116.72.
At the CSE, a total of 294 issues were traded while 90 closed higher and 179 closed lower as 13.70 million shares worth Tk 462.20 million changed hands.