Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid

The blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 14.71 points up at 2,273.76 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 7.27 points down at 1,354.10. At DSE, out of the day’s 373 securities, prices of 212 securities closed higher against 129 losing issues.
The major gaining issues were Fine Foods, Fortune, ILFSL, SOUTHEASTB and NRBC Bank. The major losing companies were Sonali Life, DSHGARME, Envoy Textile, HWA WELL TEX and Aziz Pipes.
Beximco topped the turnover list followed by Power Grid, LHBL, SOUTHEASTB and Lanka Bangla Finance. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 179.63 points down at 18,220.28.
At CSE, 310 issues were traded. Of those, 165 closed higher and 118 closed lower when 2.93 crore shares worth Taka 57.74 crore changed hands.