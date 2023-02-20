West Bengal businessmen keen to invest in Bangladesh’s economic zones

Leaders of Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed interest to invest in the economic zones in Bangladesh during a view-exchange meeting with executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun on Monday, reports news agency BSS.

The meeting took place at the BEZA office in the capital’s Agargaon area.

A 20-member delegation of Bengal Chamber, led by its president Gautom Roy, is currently visiting Bangladesh to identify the potential sectors of investment.

BEZA general manager Md Hasan Arif made a powerpoint presentation on the overall operations of BEZA in the view-exchange meeting, said a press release.