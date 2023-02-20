West Bengal businessmen keen to invest in Bangladesh’s economic zones

Speaking on the occasion, the BEZA executive chairman said that economic zones are being set up across the country for the sake of industrialisation. He said they are expecting to fetch additional export receipts of $40 billion per year by 2030 from these economic zones.
Harun said that some 38 firms have already started their commercial operations at the economic zones of which five are in the government economic zones while 33 are in private economic zones.
He mentioned that the operations of the country’s first planned and smart economic zone, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, is going on in full swing while all kinds of necessary utilities have also been ensured there.
As per the proposed investment proposals, there will be investment of $17.50 billion in that economic zone.
Responding to the queries of Bengal Chamber delegation, the BEZA executive chairman said that BEZA has so far set up some two economic zones – one in Mongla and another one in Mirersarai – in Chattogram for the Indian investors.
He informed that the BEZA is also working to create scopes for investment at bordering districts like Kushtia, Panchagarh, Bogura and Nilphamari.
Many Indian conglomerates like Asian Paints, Marico have already invested in the economic zones in Bangladesh.
During the meeting, the leaders of Bengal Chamber raised the issue of tax holiday in jewelry industry, the nature of investment, export and import regulations and other related matters.
Besides, they also showed interest to invest in the country’s manufacturing, engineering, energy, power, IT, education, modern agriculture management, ship building and services sector.
Bengal Chamber president Gautom said that they have much interest to invest in the country’s economic zones while they are also looking forward to have fruitful discussions in this regard in the future.