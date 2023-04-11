People more interested to travel within the country

Iftekhar Ferdous of Uttara in the capital and three of his friends will go to Sreemangal on Eid vacation. Some of them are work in offices and some have businesses. They have taken leave from work for two more days after the Eid holidays. Iftekhar and his friends have already booked rooms at an eco-resort in Sreemangal. Now they await the Eid vacation.

Hasina Nasrin is a banker by profession. She and four of her colleagues are going to Sikkim in India on the Eid holidays. They too have taken extra leave for the trip. However, they will have to be a bit careful with their spending during the tour due to the rise in the price of dollars.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Hasina Nasrin said, “I wanted to go a day after Eid day. However, that’s not possible due to social obligations. So we are going a week after Eid to avoid crowds and additional expenses. The temperature of Sikkim remains tolerable at this time of the year. We will have fun there.”