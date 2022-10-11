Italy needs 50b euros to save companies facing energy hikes

Italy's business association Confindustria appealed Monday for an aid package of 40 to 50 billion euros to prevent thousands of companies failing and mass job losses due to soaring energy prices.

"Without industry, there is no Italy. If we close thousands of companies, hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost," the lobby's head Carlo Bonomi said in an interview with La Stampa daily.

"I am more concerned now than I was at the start of the pandemic," he said, adding that he estimated some "40 to 50 billion euros by 2023" ($39 billion to $48 billion) were needed.