Deposits at IBBL 'completely safe': Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh Bank executive director and spokesperson, Md Mezbaul Haque Sunday said Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) is very important to the state, and the bank's depositors have nothing to worry about regarding their money, reports UNB.

"Those who have deposited money in this bank are completely safe. Bangladesh Bank guarantees their deposits. But there are many rumors in the market. A good institution cannot be hindered by rumors or otherwise," he said.