Tackle challenges on crisis management, infrastructure developments to attract FDI: AmCham

Employment generation and social safety
Since the informal sector employs more than 85 per cent of the workforce, the government should increase allocation to these sectors including women & youth-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), innovation and start-ups to counter poverty and income inequality by establishing a robust social safety net system.
Automation and contemporary regulations
We strongly recommend the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to adopt automation in all possible levels at the same time to focus more on expanding the Tax net. We suggest introducing the e-payment and e-TDS system and Digital Payments incentives to ensure accountability and transparency throughout the process.
Corporate and advance income tax
We appreciate the recent reduction of corporate tax; however, request the government to continue gradual reduction days ahead and that AIT adjustment and VAT should be withdrawn from industrial raw materials’ import to enhance domestic production capacity.
Climate vulnerability and green economy
Specific measures and corresponding budgetary allocation are essential for the climate resilience livelihood in geographically vulnerable areas. All projects going anti-environment and against the notion of green economy should be abandoned.
Remittance and undisclosed wealth
Given that remittance is a major source of foreign currency, we are not in favour of the system of repatriation of embezzled wealth mixing in disguise with the earnings of hardworking taxpayers of Bangladesh.
Effective logistics system
During pandemic and in recent days we observed how we are struggling to manage this sector. We strongly recommend effective modernisation managing all ports’ operation and allowance of bonded warehouse facilities for non-RMG exports too.