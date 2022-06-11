Tackle challenges on crisis management, infrastructure developments to attract FDI: AmCham

Since Bangladesh is poised to prepare itself for post-pandemic recovery strategy as well as keeping up the momentum for the economy returning to double-digit growth amidst unpredictability of the geopolitical environment, American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh recommends to tackle the twin challenges focusing on crisis management, prioritising expenditures and foreign exchange reserve, inflation control, infrastructure developments to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as private sector, policy assistance and continuity to emphasise on key procedural matters in following notes: