What will change when the fiscal year is shifted? What are the pros and cons?

A fiscal year is a one-year period used by the government for its financial accounting. Based on the fiscal year, the government prepares its budget, estimating how much revenue it will collect and how much it will spend. Allocations for development activities are also made according to the fiscal year, and the budget is implemented accordingly.

The size and growth of gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, the Annual Development Programme (ADP), customs duties and taxes, investment, domestic and foreign borrowing and liabilities, and the profit and loss accounts of government institutions are all calculated on the basis of the fiscal year.

The government decided to change the fiscal year at a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Monday. The new fiscal year will run from 1 April to 31 March of the following year. All accounts and calculations for fiscal year 2028–29 will be made according to this schedule.

The next fiscal year, 2027–28, will be a transitional year and will last only nine months. After that, the new fiscal year will begin in April 2028 and end in March 2029. The cycle will continue in this manner.