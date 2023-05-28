Default loans increase more than Tk 181b in one year

The rising trend of default loans remains unabated.

Loans of nearly Tk 111 billion were defaulted between January and March this year, taking the total amount to nearly Tk 1.32 trillion, says Bangladesh Bank.

The Bangladesh Bank officials said the information the banks provided over default loans after December was unaudited. Later the loans of several banks were declared defaulted after inspections by Bangladesh Bank were carried out.

Besides, the central bank offered a scope to some banks to show the loans -- eligible to be defaulted -- as regular ones. Above all, the amount of default loans increased after March, they added.