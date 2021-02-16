UK committed to work with Bangladesh to grow economy: Dickson

British high commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson on Tuesday said the UK is committed to working with Bangladesh to create a trade and investment relationship that will help both economies grow, reports UNB.

“Foreign Investment can provide jobs, transfer skills and generate revenue. A convenient business environment and removal of market access barriers can benefit both countries," he said after the first ever UK-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Dialogue that took place at the commerce ministry in Dhaka.

The dialogue between the two countries was represented by the British high commissioner and commerce secretary Md Jafar Uddin. Both countries agreed to develop a future trade partnership that will increase mutual prosperity and further Bangladesh’s economic development as it graduates from Least Developed Country status.