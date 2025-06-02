Products that likely see price hike

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has proposed increases in duties and taxes on several products in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

He presented the budget in a televised address to the nation on Bangladesh Television (BTV) today, Monday, at 3:00pm.

The proposed duties and taxes in the budget take effect immediately, which means prices could rise as a result of the increased tariffs. Generally, the impact of tariff hikes is quickly felt in the market, whereas the effect of reductions takes longer.

A review of the budget speech, the Finance Bill, and instructions issued by customs officials shows that duties on several products have been increased.