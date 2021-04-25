'US, Europe, S Korea can be examples for Bangladesh on industry-academia collaboration

Bangladeshi universities will have to modernise their teaching methods and redesign curriculam in line with the market demand and the 4th industrial revolution (4IR).

Industry-academia collaboration in the US, Europe and South Korea can be examples for the country.

On 24 April, experts said this while attending a webinar "Industry and Academia Linkage: Role of Academia" organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), UNB reports.

They said industry representation in the academic council and advisory board of universities would minimise gaps between the demand and supply side.