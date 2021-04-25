'US, Europe, S Korea can be examples for Bangladesh on industry-academia collaboration

Bangladeshi universities will have to modernise their teaching methods and redesign curriculam in line with the market demand and the 4th industrial revolution (4IR).
Industry-academia collaboration in the US, Europe and South Korea can be examples for the country.
On 24 April, experts said this while attending a webinar "Industry and Academia Linkage: Role of Academia" organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), UNB reports.
They said industry representation in the academic council and advisory board of universities would minimise gaps between the demand and supply side.
Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, underscored the importance of redesigning the curriculum - with a focus on technology, innovation, business incubation, startups and entrepreneurship development.
Imran Rahman, a special advisor to the board of trustees of the University of Liberal Arts, said: "For building a linkage between industries and universities, there need to be joint initiatives."
"There are three aspects of education - teaching, research and career placement. But the most important one is research and innovation. And for that, the industry can join hands to inject necessary funds for research, considering it as an investment," he added.
The vice-chancellor of the American International University of Bangladesh Carmen Z Lamagna said the government can arrange financial incentives, policy regulations, guidance and support and infrastructure development to foster industry-academia collaboration.
"Due to technological advancement and industrial transformation, automation will axe many low-skilled, repetitive jobs. And to remain competitive globally we need to identify the skills gap and readiness," DCCI president Rizwan Rahman said.