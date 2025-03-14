Bangladesh Bank injects Tk 25b into troubled banks

Of this amount, Social Islami Bank has received Tk 55 billion, while First Security Islami Bank has received Tk 65 billion. Additionally, Tk 50 billion has been provided to National Bank, Tk 20 billion to Union Bank, Tk 2 billion to Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Tk 100 million to ICB Islami Bank, Tk 20 billion to Global Islami Bank, Tk 85 billion to Exim Bank, and Tk 2 billion to AB Bank.

Concerns over liquidity issues in several banks linked to the S Alam Group emerged in late 2022 following reports of loan irregularities. In response, Bangladesh Bank began injecting funds into these banks by printing money. However, lending was halted after the fall of the previous government, and changes were made to the boards of directors. Following these restructuring efforts, liquidity support resumed.

An official from Bangladesh Bank told Prothom Alo that banks are facing heightened withdrawal pressure ahead of Eid, necessitating these emergency funds. “If we don’t provide money, the pressure to withdraw cash could spread to other banks,” the official said.

The central bank has confirmed that the allocated funds must be used exclusively to ensure depositors' withdrawals and cannot be utilised for any other purpose.