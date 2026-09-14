Dismissed Islami Bank officials stage sit-in in front of Bangladesh Bank following clashes
Officials terminated from Islami Bank for various reasons during the tenure of the interim government have been holding a sit-in demonstration in front of Bangladesh Bank since the morning today, Monday. They have raised a one-point demand for reinstatement of their jobs.
As a result, security measures have been strengthened in front of Bangladesh Bank. Additionally, access to the central bank has been restricted.
Officials terminated from Islami Bank were involved in clashes with a clients' forum in front of the bank this morning. Following the incident, the dismissed employees began a sit-in demonstration in front of Bangladesh Bank, where they have been demanding job reinstatement as their single-point claim.
After taking control of Islami Bank in 2017, the S Alam Group, close to the then-ruling government, recruited nearly 10,000 employees without competitive examinations. Reports indicate that many were hired without submitting original certificates, with a majority coming from Patiya in Chattogram.
Efforts were initiated during the tenure of the interim government to re-evaluate these officials. However, the majority of them did not take the exam. Consequently, nearly 5,000 officials lost their jobs, and it has been reported that they have been protesting at various times since then.
Recently, Bangladesh Bank instructed the verification of all officials'' certificates, prompting the dismissed employees to take to the streets once again.