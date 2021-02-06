Wall Street pushes higher as jobs data bolster case for stimulus

Wall Street stocks pushed higher Friday as a lacklustre US jobs report was seen as bolstering the case for US President Joe Biden's $1.9-trillion stimulus plan.

Markets had been keenly awaiting the US jobs report for January to gauge the pace of the economic recovery, and a strong report would have been seen as undercutting the administration's argument for a big package.

But the report showed the US economy added only 49,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hamper business, far short of the gain of 105,000 expected by analysts.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, called the report a "double clunker" as the December figure was revised to a drop of 227,000 jobs from an initial estimate of 140,000.

"The key takeaway from the report is that it will paint the case in Washington for more stimulus," said analyst Patrick J. O'Hare at Briefing.com.