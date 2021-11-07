Walton: The dream of five brothers

Shawkat Hossain: What is your market position now?

Golam Murshed: Bangladesh’s electronics market was once full of Chinese products. Now Walton holds 70 per cent of the refrigerator market. The company controls 35 per cent of the country’s television market and around 40 per cent of the AC market. It is true that we are not being able to control the TV market fully as the sector is full of gray markets. It’s so easy to put a sticker or logo on a television set. No matter the quality of the product, you just need to put a logo on the television set. Thus the television market is still a challenging one for us.

We are doing well in the AC market as we have become the market leader in only three years. We’ve brought voice-controlled AC to the market. We are planning to bring Bangla voice-controlled AC in the next year’s 21 February.

This is the history of Walton in brief. The company now has a market capitalization of USD 4.5 billion and annual revenue is around USD 1 billion (close to Tk 90 billion). Our plan is to increase the revenue to USD 3 billion within 2025 and to USD 5 to 7 billion within 2030. If we succeed, Walton would become one of the five biggest brands in the world in terms of revenue.

Shawkat Hossain: Quality control is the most important aspect of electronics products. How did you ensure the quality of your products?

Golam Murshed: We had communication with the leading brands of the world since the beginning. We had cooperation with their cooling engineers, design engineers and structural engineers. We never wanted anyone to complain about the quality of Bangladesh’s products. We always strove for international standards and consulted with experts. We always tried to ensure ‘quality first’. That is why we hired the head of the cooling department of a renowned brand four years ago. We also appointed the head of Research and Development (R&D) of another big brand. We have a ‘quality assurance department’ in our company. Employees of the department get regular training abroad. We have another team named ‘engineering intelligence’ who works on the products to be launched five or 10 years later. Once we had to wait for five years to get the products launched in Europe or America. The engineering intelligence department’s task is to break this trend.

Shawkat Hossain: How was the experience working with local engineers?

Golam Murshed: The biggest advantage is our engineers are getting the hands-on experience to work. We are equipped with many technologies and machines which is rare in the subcontinent. There are 10 thousand machineries in our factory. So this is the best place for learning. I am an engineer myself. I set up the AC plant. All the equipment is installed by our engineers. Our engineers even assembled the compressor plant we had bought in 2017. A total of 200 engineers worked for three months abroad and three months here to set up the plant. We are one of the only 15 countries in the world to make compressors. We are the eighth South Asian country to build compressor. If such industries exist in the country, then brain drain would automatically decrease. We always say with conviction, join Walton if you want Bangladesh’s development. Walton boasts factories on over 700-acre land. 54 types of products are manufactured in 30 factories. Also, there are over 1000 different models here.

Shawkat Hossain: What is Walton’s role in employment?

Golam Murshed: We call this a family. Walton family now has 30 thousand members. We can serve three meals and two snacks for all the members. None has to worry about buying essentials or cooking. We want everyone to pay attention at work without worrying about food.

Shawkat Hossain: What you are planning next?

Golam Murshed: We are planning to go into automobile manufacturing. We are planning to manufacture electronic vehicles in the Bangladesh market. This is just at the planning stage and the board of directors has given its nod. We are researching and also seeking assistance. It would take time. We would not hurt the reputation of the brand or country by joining the foray without taking adequate preparation.

Shawkat Hossain: How much is the chance to export?

Golam Murshed: We have now focused on export. We exported products worth USD 1.4 million last fiscal year and the amount shoots up to USD 40 million in current fiscal. We are eying USD 50 million this fiscal. We’ve set a goal to increase the export worth USD 100 million in 2023 and USD 1 billion in 2030. Television is the most exported product of our company. We are also exporting washing machines. We are exporting AC and washing machines to India regularly. We are struggling to export after meeting our domestic demands. We participated in a fair in Turkey. We are planning to set up another compressor plant seeing the number of orders after the fair.