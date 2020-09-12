Work abstention brings containers to a halt at Chattogram port

With container transport workers calling a work abstention, containers carrying export cargo cannot be taken to the Chattogram port. The Chattogram Prime Mover-Trailer Sramik Union called this work abstention from 6:00am Saturday.

Export cargo is taken by container to the 18 container depots in Chattogram from where these are taken to the port and loaded onto vessels. As transport workers have halted work, the export cargo cannot be transported to the port.