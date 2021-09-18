World Bank and IMF: Washington's scandal-prone giants

In early 2011, then-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn had been seen as the frontrunner to become president of France. But that changed after he was arrested for attempted rape of a housekeeper at the Sofitel Hotel in New York.

He exited the IMF a few days later amid the scandal, although the criminal charges were later dropped.

The incident followed an earlier internal IMF probe of Strauss-Kahn over whether he abused his office during an extramarital affair in 2008 with IMF economist Piroska Nagy.

An investigation ultimately cleared him of wrongdoing, but found his actions "reflected a serious error of judgment."