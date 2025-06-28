Bangladesh reserves climb after IMF loan disbursement

Bangladesh has received $1.34 billion in two installments from the ongoing USD 4.7 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The funds were deposited into Bangladesh’s account on 26 June. As a result, the country’s total foreign currency reserves surpassed $30 billion at the end of the day last Thursday. On that day, the reserves stood at $30.51 billion.

However, according to the IMF’s Balance of Payments Manual (BPM-6) accounting method, the reserves amount to $25.51 billion. The amount of usable reserves stands at $19.80 billion.

Sources at Bangladesh Bank confirmed this.

Remittances through legal channels have increased during the interim government period. This rise in remittances has brought relief to the foreign exchange market, easing the pressure on foreign currency reserves.

The central bank has not sold any dollars from the reserves for the past ten months.

Meanwhile, more than $5 billion in loans have entered the country, including for banking and revenue sector reforms, budget support, and other loans. These inflows have contributed to the rise in foreign currency reserves.