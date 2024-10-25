High demand, low supply in open markets

Regular OMS rice and flour are being sold near the Shyamoli Club ground in the capital. At 11:00 am on Wednesday, about 80 men and women stood in two lines behind the truck, waiting to buy products. One of the drivers, Shahraj Mia, mentioned that he took two hours off from work that morning. After standing in line for almost an hour, he finally managed to buy two kilogrammes of flour and five kilogrammes of rice.

On Thursday, in front of the Directorate of Food, the Department of Agricultural Marketing was selling 10 types of products, including potatoes, eggs, onions, and vegetables. There, 30 people were lined up on the sidewalk to buy products, but the items were nearly sold out. Supervising officer Sohrab Ali could not confirm whether everyone waiting would receive their purchases.

The same scene was mirrored outside Dhaka. On Thursday afternoon, retired officer Mohammad Kamal returned after standing for an hour in front of a truck selling agricultural products in Chattogram’s Chawkbazar Dhanirpool area. Student Abdul Hamid, housewife Lucky Sheel, Mehera Khatun, and many others left empty-handed from the same location. As many as 30 others, returned from the mobile OMS shop at the Govt Aliya Madrasah ground in Sylhet city. Anwara Begum visited dealer Sadia Enterprises in the Bati Kol area of Mymensingh but returned without any essetials. At Tikapara Point in Rajshahi city, 70 shoppers were queuing when the announcement was made—the stock of rice was over. A similar situation was observed in various selling-points in Barisal, Khulna, and Cumilla.