Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are illegal, Bangladesh must seek alternatives

On 2 April 2025, President of the United States (US) Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs at varying rates on products from 157 countries. The imposition of these tariffs had been anticipated for some time, as Trump had already promised it during his election campaign.

Regarding imposing these reciprocal tariffs, Trump claimed that until now, other countries had been taking advantage of the United States. Through these tariffs, he said, that exploitation would end.

Excitedly, he dubbed the day as the ‘Liberation Day’ for the US. However, the US Supreme Court has declared these reciprocal tariffs illegal. Unfazed, Trump announced a fresh 10 per cent tariff under a different legal provision.

Analysts believe this move adds further uncertainty to the global trade system. In this context, they argue, Bangladesh must explore alternative routes.