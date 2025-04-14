‘Investment Summit 2025’ creates vast investment potential: BIDA chief

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun on Sunday said that the ‘Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025’ had created immense potential to bring Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) side by side local investment.

“Time will tell whether the Investment Summit has been successful. The summit has yielded initial investment proposals worth Tk 3,100 crore (Tk 31 billion). Several additional investment proposals are currently in the pipeline,” he said.

The executive chairman shared the information at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital's Bailey Road area on Sunday.

The BIDA chief highlighted the success of the Investment Summit, noting that 415 foreign delegates from 50 countries attended the event.

He further said BEZA will maintain follow-up communications with the attendees to ensure progress along the investment pipeline. He hoped that similar investment events would be organised by future governments as well.