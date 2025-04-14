‘Investment Summit 2025’ creates vast investment potential: BIDA chief
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun on Sunday said that the ‘Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025’ had created immense potential to bring Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) side by side local investment.
“Time will tell whether the Investment Summit has been successful. The summit has yielded initial investment proposals worth Tk 3,100 crore (Tk 31 billion). Several additional investment proposals are currently in the pipeline,” he said.
The executive chairman shared the information at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital's Bailey Road area on Sunday.
The BIDA chief highlighted the success of the Investment Summit, noting that 415 foreign delegates from 50 countries attended the event.
He further said BEZA will maintain follow-up communications with the attendees to ensure progress along the investment pipeline. He hoped that similar investment events would be organised by future governments as well.
Ashik Chowdhury, however, said the government has cancelled the licenses of 10 economic zones. “I have already said earlier that there is no need for 100 economic zones. Today, the licenses of 10 economic zones have been canceled. We think that these are not needed," he added.
The lists of cancelled economic zones include five government economic zones and five private economic zones.
The cancelled government economic zones are: Sonadia Eco Tourism Park, Cox's Bazar, Sundarban Tourism, Bagerhat, Gajaria Economic Zone, Munshiganj, Shreepur Economic Zone, Gazipur and Mymensingh Economic Zone, Mymensingh.
The cancelled private economic zones are: 'Garments Industries Park' proposed by BGMEA, Munshiganj, Chatak Economic Zone, Sunamganj, Famkam Economic Zone, Bagerhat, City Special Economic Zone, Dhaka and Sonargaon Economic Zone, Narayanganj.
During the previous government, BEZA gave an approval to establish 97 economic zones nationwide. Of the total, 68 are in government and 29 in private sectors.
Head of Business Development at BIDA Nahiyan Rahman Rochi shared additional statistics of the summit.