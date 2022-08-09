Treasury chiefs of 6 banks removed over dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank runs an inspection of dollar exchange in respective banks following the recent volatility in dollar market. The inspection revealed that some banks in May made profits up to 400 per cent form dollar trading in comparison with the same month last year. The BB report said such practice made the dollar market more unstable.
Confirming the development, BB’s executive director and spokesperson Sirajul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Some banks have made excessive profit in trading dollars. That’s why action is taken against their treasury chiefs.”