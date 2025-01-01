BSEC appoints independent directors in 3 Beximco companies

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has appointed independent directors in three listed companies of Beximco Group.

Beximco Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals got nine independent directors while seven have been appointed in Shinepukur Ceramics, BSEC sources said. Same persons have been given charge of directors in Beximco Limited and Beximco Pharma.

The BSEC said the decision has been taken by an advisory committee on companies of Beximco Industrial Park and the finance ministry.

The decision was taken at the advisory committee meeting on 11 December.