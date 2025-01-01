BSEC appoints independent directors in 3 Beximco companies
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has appointed independent directors in three listed companies of Beximco Group.
Beximco Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals got nine independent directors while seven have been appointed in Shinepukur Ceramics, BSEC sources said. Same persons have been given charge of directors in Beximco Limited and Beximco Pharma.
The BSEC said the decision has been taken by an advisory committee on companies of Beximco Industrial Park and the finance ministry.
The decision was taken at the advisory committee meeting on 11 December.
The nine appointed for Beximco Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals are Shahinoor Islam, a professor at BUET; Syed Rezaul Karim, chairman of Bengal Overseas; Sultan Mahmood Bin Zulfiqar, journalist; Forkan Uddin, president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB); Mirza Aminur Rahman, freelance consultant; Nurul Alam, CEO of MNA Associates; Sheikh Nahar Mahmud, chief consultant of Infinigent Consulting; brigadier general Shafqat-Ul-Islam; and Anwar Hossain, administrator of BGMEA.
The appointed independent directors of Shinepukur Ceramics are Shahinoor Islam, Syed Rezaul Karim, Sultan Mahmood Bin Zulfiqar, Forkan Uddin, Mirza Aminur Rahman, Nurul Alam, brigadier general Mohtashim Haider Chowdhury and Anwar Hossain.
These directors will be in charge for three years.