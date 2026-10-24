Bangladesh's denim exports to EU rise 12.71pc in August
Bangladesh's denim exports to the European Union grew 12.71 per cent year-on-year in August 2026 to 134.08 million euros, from 118.96 million euros a year earlier, according to Eurostat data.
The August growth outpaced the overall market, as total EU denim imports from the world rose 11.23 per cent to 430.16 million euros. Bangladesh's share of the EU's August imports stood at about 31.2 per cent, up from about 30.8 per cent a year earlier.
Over January-August, however, Bangladesh's shipments fell 5.85 per cent to 869.13 million euros from 923.11 million euros, a drop of about 54 million euros. The decline was sharper than the overall market's 4.40 per cent fall to 2,956.21 million euros.
As a result, Bangladesh's eight-month market share slipped to 29.40 per cent from about 29.9 per cent a year earlier. It nonetheless remained the EU's largest denim supplier, well ahead of Pakistan, by about 344 million euros.
Pakistan, the second-largest supplier, saw August exports grow 14.99 per cent to 87.71 million euros, but its January-August shipments fell 7.88 per cent to 525.49 million euros, a 17.78 per cent share.
Turkey, the third-largest, was hit hardest. Its August exports fell 13.26 per cent to 58.84 million euros, and its eight-month exports dropped 21.08 per cent to 438.25 million euros, a 14.82 per cent share.
Tunisia's eight-month exports fell 6.44 per cent to 219.94 million euros, while Cambodia's declined 6.47 per cent to 144.83 million euros. Morocco fell 14.48 per cent to 63.87 million euros.
Egypt was the standout, with exports up 59.57 per cent in August to 30.67 million euros and up 31.46 per cent over eight months to 188.14 million euros, for a 6.36 per cent share. China's exports rose 17.70 per cent over eight months to 197.13 million euros, giving it a 6.67 per cent share.
Vietnam and India, though small, posted strong growth. Vietnam's eight-month exports rose 45.38 per cent to 53.98 million euros, and India's rose 18.62 per cent to 31.40 million euros.
Bangladesh's eight-month decline was milder than that of Pakistan, Turkey, Tunisia, Cambodia and Morocco.
Talking to BSS, former Director of BGMEA Mohiuddin Rubel said Bangladesh has maintained a strong position in the European Union (EU) denim market despite an overall decline in apparel imports, thanks to its well-established supply chain, skilled workforce and technological capabilities.
He said Bangladesh had developed a strong foundation in denim manufacturing over many years, enabling the country to remain competitive in major markets, including Europe and the United States.
“Bangladesh has a strong supply chain base that has developed over many years. We have built expertise in technicians, technology and other areas of production,” Rubel said.
He said the country could further strengthen its position by shifting from volume-based production towards higher-value products, expanding value addition and adopting innovative technologies.
Although Bangladesh does not produce cotton, its strong fabric manufacturing capacity and established industrial base provide significant opportunities to upgrade denim products and increase export earnings, he added.
Rubel said the current slowdown in the European apparel market had affected exporters across countries, largely due to inflation, weaker imports and energy-related challenges.
Despite the difficult market conditions, Bangladesh continued to hold the leading position in the EU denim segment, with a substantial gap between the country and its nearest competitor, he said.
Rubel also stressed the importance of preparing for evolving EU trade rules, Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) requirements and the European Green Deal.
Bangladesh should therefore focus on higher-value products, technological upgrading, innovation and compliance with emerging sustainability requirements to sustain its long-term growth in the global denim industry, he added.