Bangladesh's denim exports to EU rise 12.71pc in August

Bangladesh's denim exports to the European Union grew 12.71 per cent year-on-year in August 2026 to 134.08 million euros, from 118.96 million euros a year earlier, according to Eurostat data.

The August growth outpaced the overall market, as total EU denim imports from the world rose 11.23 per cent to 430.16 million euros. Bangladesh's share of the EU's August imports stood at about 31.2 per cent, up from about 30.8 per cent a year earlier.

Over January-August, however, Bangladesh's shipments fell 5.85 per cent to 869.13 million euros from 923.11 million euros, a drop of about 54 million euros. The decline was sharper than the overall market's 4.40 per cent fall to 2,956.21 million euros.

As a result, Bangladesh's eight-month market share slipped to 29.40 per cent from about 29.9 per cent a year earlier. It nonetheless remained the EU's largest denim supplier, well ahead of Pakistan, by about 344 million euros.

Pakistan, the second-largest supplier, saw August exports grow 14.99 per cent to 87.71 million euros, but its January-August shipments fell 7.88 per cent to 525.49 million euros, a 17.78 per cent share.